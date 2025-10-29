Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of SoFi Technologies (NasdaqGS:SOFI) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.01% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $23.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.01% from its latest reported closing price of $30.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is 3,118MM, a decrease of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,125 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 11.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.25%, an increase of 30.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.36% to 619,690K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,843K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,035K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 43.11% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 29,252K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,079K shares , representing a decrease of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 3.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,702K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,994K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 44.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 20,353K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,430K shares , representing an increase of 29.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 107.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,070K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,051K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 39.72% over the last quarter.

