Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains SmartRent Inc - (SMRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of SmartRent Inc - (NYSE:SMRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartRent Inc - is 4.74. The forecasts range from a low of 3.13 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.49% from its latest reported closing price of 3.26.

The projected annual revenue for SmartRent Inc - is 272MM, an increase of 38.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartRent Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMRT is 0.22%, an increase of 64.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.13% to 112,219K shares. The put/call ratio of SMRT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 13,467K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,686K shares, representing a decrease of 23.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 9,680K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,506K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 60.37% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 8,546K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,043K shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,498K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares, representing a decrease of 21.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,379K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I is a newly formed blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus on industries that complement its management team's background, and to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a technology business focusing on verticals of the real estate industry, as well as the adjacent industries that collectively make up the human-made environment that provides the setting for human activity, ranging in scale from buildings to cities and beyond, which the Company calls the

