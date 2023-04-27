Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains SmartFinancial (SMBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is 27.03. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.85% from its latest reported closing price of 21.65.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is 191MM, an increase of 14.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.16%, an increase of 64.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.43% to 9,385K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 12.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cravens & Co Advisors holds 727K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Banc Funds Co holds 600K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 546K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 417K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 6.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 371K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 22.09% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

