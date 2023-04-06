Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains SmartFinancial (SMBK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.67% from its latest reported closing price of $22.77.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is $191MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.05.

SmartFinancial Declares $0.08 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $22.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.23%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCL - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Amalgamated Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 7.67% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 13.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.16%, an increase of 65.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.40% to 9,370K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

SmartFinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

