Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains SLR Investment (SLRC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of SLR Investment (NasdaqGS:SLRC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.30% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLR Investment is $16.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.30% from its latest reported closing price of $14.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLR Investment is 240MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLR Investment. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.18%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 22,935K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,373K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,308K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,342K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 90.76% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 26.49% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 964K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 0.27% over the last quarter.

