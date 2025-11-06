Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Slide Insurance Holdings (SLDE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Slide Insurance Holdings (NasdaqGS:SLDE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.96% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Slide Insurance Holdings is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.96% from its latest reported closing price of $16.61 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Slide Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 1,390.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDE is 0.10%, an increase of 44.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9,520.43% to 37,521K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

GQG Partners holds 5,016K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 3,000K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 2,596K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company.

GQERX - GQG PARTNERS US SELECT QUALITY EQUITY FUND R6 Shares holds 1,647K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

