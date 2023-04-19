Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside
As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $24.31. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $21.48.
The projected annual revenue for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $773MM, an increase of 20.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.84.
