Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Outperform Recommendation

April 19, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $24.31. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $21.48.

The projected annual revenue for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is $773MM, an increase of 20.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.84.

