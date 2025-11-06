Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.97% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is $24.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from its latest reported closing price of $21.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 446MM, a decrease of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLX is 0.32%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 52,087K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 2,714K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,476K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,379K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,144K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 10.36% over the last quarter.

