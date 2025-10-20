Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Simmons First National (SFNC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Simmons First National (NasdaqGS:SFNC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.27% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Simmons First National is $23.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 28.27% from its latest reported closing price of $18.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Simmons First National is 1,077MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simmons First National. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFNC is 0.12%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 119,410K shares. The put/call ratio of SFNC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,507K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,777K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,417K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 80.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,055K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 3,737K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 5.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,169K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,293K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFNC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

