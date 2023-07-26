Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sierra Bancorp is 19.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.66 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of 20.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sierra Bancorp is 155MM, an increase of 14.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sierra Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSRR is 0.04%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 9,432K shares. The put/call ratio of BSRR is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 543K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 453K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 28.54% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 437K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 100,363.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 394K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 324K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRR by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Sierra Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which is in its 44th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Rocklin, California. In 2020, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.