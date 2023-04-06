Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shore Bancshares is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.25% from its latest reported closing price of $13.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shore Bancshares is $116MM, a decrease of 4.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

Shore Bancshares Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 18, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $13.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 1.48%, and the highest has been 6.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 24K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 12.76% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 12.28% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shore Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHBI is 0.08%, a decrease of 43.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 13,175K shares. The put/call ratio of SHBI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shore Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

See all Shore Bancshares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.