Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group is $103.70. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.18% from its latest reported closing price of $95.86.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group is $3,938MM, an increase of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Mid Cap Index Portfolio holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Value Portfolio holds 33K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 6.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGI is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 66,342K shares. The put/call ratio of SIGI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Selective Insurance Group Background Information



Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers' in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

