Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NasdaqGS:SBCF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.74% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is $32.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from its latest reported closing price of $30.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 845MM, an increase of 51.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBCF is 0.24%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 101,803K shares. The put/call ratio of SBCF is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Reef Capital Management holds 5,750K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,064K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,456K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,800K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 0.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,765K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBCF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

