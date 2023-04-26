Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.16% from its latest reported closing price of 22.31.

The projected annual revenue for Sandy Spring Bancorp is 461MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASR is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 38,299K shares. The put/call ratio of SASR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,666K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 6.34% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,261K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing a decrease of 70.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,229K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 4.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,033K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

