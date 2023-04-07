Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp is $30.86. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.16% from its latest reported closing price of $24.85.

The projected annual revenue for Sandy Spring Bancorp is $461MM, a decrease of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSATX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

SSSEX - State Street Small-Cap Equity V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 7.59% over the last quarter.

JSML - Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 42.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 34.95% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 28K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,666K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 15.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASR is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.66% to 38,295K shares. The put/call ratio of SASR is 4.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

