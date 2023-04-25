Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains RLI (RLI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of RLI (NYSE:RLI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLI is 162.52. The forecasts range from a low of 152.51 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of 144.41.

The projected annual revenue for RLI is 1,349MM, a decrease of 24.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.56.

RLI Declares $0.26 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $144.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.72%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 6.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLI. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLI is 0.25%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 44,801K shares. The put/call ratio of RLI is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,847K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,432K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 5.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,309K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 19.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,247K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLI by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 1,197K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RLI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 25 consecutive years.

