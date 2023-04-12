Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Repay Holdings (RPAY) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.29% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings is $11.98. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 77.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.76.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings is $318MM, an increase of 13.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,175K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 67.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 223.84% over the last quarter.

CSCVX - CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 77K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,276K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 83.03% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRPBX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 25.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPAY is 0.23%, an increase of 62.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 93,482K shares. The put/call ratio of RPAY is 4.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

Repay Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

