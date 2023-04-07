Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Renasant (RNST) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.41% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renasant is $37.48. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.41% from its latest reported closing price of $29.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is $718MM, an increase of 18.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.54.

Renasant Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $29.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 81K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 19.24% over the last quarter.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDT Partners holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 28.44% over the last quarter.

RIFBX - U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QABA - First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 53.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 17.97% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.13%, a decrease of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 50,078K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Renasant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See all Renasant regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.