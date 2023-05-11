Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 243.95. The forecasts range from a low of 188.87 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 210.39.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 7,553MM, an increase of 17.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 857 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.33%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 51,139K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,105K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares, representing a decrease of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 8.52% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,984K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 66.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,911K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,837K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 55.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,350K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 21.04% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

