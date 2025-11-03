Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.66% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America is $240.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.66% from its latest reported closing price of $181.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America is 18,277MM, a decrease of 18.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.31%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 76,500K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 2.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,640K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,401K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,384K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 8.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,153K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 4.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,124K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 8.42% over the last quarter.

