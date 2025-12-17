Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Regions Financial (RF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $29.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.95% from its latest reported closing price of $27.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is 7,968MM, an increase of 14.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.17%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 847,495K shares. The put/call ratio of RF is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 41,867K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,000K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,221K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,869K shares , representing an increase of 24.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 85.65% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 31,622K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,484K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 3.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,768K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 25,968K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,093K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 0.57% over the last quarter.

