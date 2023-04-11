Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Regional Management (RM) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.44% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regional Management is $39.98. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 54.44% from its latest reported closing price of $25.89.

The projected annual revenue for Regional Management is $577MM, an increase of 16.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.90.

Regional Management Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $25.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 1.57%, and the highest has been 11.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 5.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RM is 0.14%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 8,790K shares. The put/call ratio of RM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Regional Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name 'Regional Finance' in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website.

