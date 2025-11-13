Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond (RCB) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:RCB) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.17% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond is $34.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.32 to a high of $48.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.17% from its latest reported closing price of $24.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond is 340MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCB is 0.14%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.73% to 414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 369K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 5.47% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCB by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.