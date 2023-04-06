Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains RBB Bancorp (RBB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.24% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBB Bancorp is $22.34. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 51.24% from its latest reported closing price of $14.77.

The projected annual revenue for RBB Bancorp is $175MM, an increase of 13.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.48.

RBB Bancorp Declares $0.16 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $14.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.37%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 4.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 22K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 38.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBB by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 38K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUSX - Avantis U.S. Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gladius Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBB Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBB is 0.03%, a decrease of 46.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 8,248K shares. The put/call ratio of RBB is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

RBB Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2019. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York City. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and nine branches and two loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621.

