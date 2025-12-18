Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Radian Group (RDN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.57% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from its latest reported closing price of $36.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 971MM, a decrease of 23.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.20%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 158,184K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,618K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,975K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,108K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,896K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,893K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,310K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.22% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,253K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 14.97% over the last quarter.

