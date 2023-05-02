Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains QCR Holdings (QCRH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for QCR Holdings is 57.94. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 42.63% from its latest reported closing price of 40.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QCR Holdings is 294MM, a decrease of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.02.

QCR Holdings Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $40.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in QCR Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCRH is 0.15%, a decrease of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 13,573K shares. The put/call ratio of QCRH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 703K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 99.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 612K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 429K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCRH by 10.72% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 410K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCR Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 24 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.3 billion in loans and $4.6 billion in deposits.

See all QCR Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.