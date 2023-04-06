Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Provident Financial Services (PFS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Provident Financial Services is $23.66. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.67% from its latest reported closing price of $18.11.

The projected annual revenue for Provident Financial Services is $703MM, an increase of 41.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPSM - SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF holds 390K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 48K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 19.93% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFS by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Provident Financial Services. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFS is 0.11%, an increase of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 58,821K shares. The put/call ratio of PFS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Provident Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering 'Commitment you can count on' since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc., which reported assets of $12.92 billion as of December 31, 2020. With $9.84 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and full service insurance agency and brokerage services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

