Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prosperity Bancshares is 69.43. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of 62.18.

The projected annual revenue for Prosperity Bancshares is 1,365MM, an increase of 20.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity Bancshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PB is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 93,896K shares. The put/call ratio of PB is 4.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 6,106K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,754K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 27.08% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,555K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 18.09% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,442K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,817K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 19.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,677K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Prosperity Bancshares Background Information

As of June 30, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $22.4 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of financial services including Online & Mobile Banking, Investment Services, Small Business (SBA) and Commercial Loans, Mortgage Services, Retail Brokerage Services, Cash Management, as well as traditional consumer services.

