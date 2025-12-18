Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Progressive (PGR) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Progressive is $263.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.21 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.94% from its latest reported closing price of $227.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progressive is 66,766MM, a decrease of 21.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progressive. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGR is 0.56%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 592,665K shares. The put/call ratio of PGR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,850K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,338K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,370K shares , representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 1.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,640K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,277K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,660K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,513K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,704K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares , representing an increase of 44.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 55.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.