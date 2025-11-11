Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Primerica (PRI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primerica is $318.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $285.83 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from its latest reported closing price of $255.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is 3,171MM, a decrease of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.25%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 37,185K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,483K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,589K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,333K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 8.06% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,240K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,070K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.