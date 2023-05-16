Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Porch Group Inc - (PRCH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Porch Group Inc - (NASDAQ:PRCH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 380.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Porch Group Inc - is 5.43. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 380.66% from its latest reported closing price of 1.13.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Porch Group Inc - is 341MM, an increase of 13.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porch Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 8.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCH is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.56% to 76,463K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCH is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 12,591K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,379K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 28.76% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 12,268K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,449K shares, representing an increase of 55.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 56.34% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 5,715K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,695K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 71,065.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,520K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares, representing a decrease of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 23.25% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,899K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 18.68% over the last quarter.

Porch Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.