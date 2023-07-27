Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Popular (BPOP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Popular is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of 70.57.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is 2,294MM, a decrease of 21.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.20.

Popular Declares $0.55 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $70.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.35%, a decrease of 27.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 75,013K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,382K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,596K shares, representing an increase of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 1.82% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,532K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 82.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 382.04% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,901K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing an increase of 30.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 3.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,838K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Polaris Capital Management holds 2,632K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Popular Background Information

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

