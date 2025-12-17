Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains PJT Partners (PJT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.94% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners is $175.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.94% from its latest reported closing price of $168.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners is 1,314MM, a decrease of 20.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.22%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 27,673K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,455K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 17.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 666K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 48.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 580K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 569K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 13.31% over the last quarter.

