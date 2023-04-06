Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $80.58. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.72% from its latest reported closing price of $52.42.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $1,871MM, an increase of 26.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MML Series Investment Fund II - MML Equity Rotation Fund Class II holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 188.71% over the last quarter.

FAMFX - FAM Small Cap Fund Investor holds 168K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ironwood Investment Management holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 19.62% over the last quarter.

MXMDX - Great-West S&P Mid Cap 400 Index Fund Investor Class holds 47K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 14.85% over the last quarter.

FXO - First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 71.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 214.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.30%, a decrease of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 76,337K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Background Information

