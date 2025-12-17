Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Perella Weinberg Partners (NasdaqGS:PWP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners is $23.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.97% from its latest reported closing price of $17.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners is 731MM, a decrease of 3.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.17%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.92% to 78,902K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,170K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 85.64% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,567K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares , representing an increase of 36.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 68.18% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,215K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 94.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 979.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,897K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,873K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing a decrease of 67.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 38.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.