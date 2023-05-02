Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peoples Bancorp is 30.86. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of 25.70.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Bancorp is 409MM, an increase of 18.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

Peoples Bancorp Declares $0.39 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $25.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 7.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.98 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBO is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 18,287K shares. The put/call ratio of PEBO is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,551K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 79.47% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,065K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 780K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 719K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 1.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 681K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

