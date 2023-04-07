Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peoples Bancorp is $32.13. The forecasts range from a low of $28.78 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of $25.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Bancorp is $409MM, an increase of 21.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.59.

Peoples Bancorp Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $25.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.63%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 7.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 2,240K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 2.24% over the last quarter.

FISVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 8.44% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBO is 0.21%, an increase of 100.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 18,149K shares. The put/call ratio of PEBO is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

See all Peoples Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.