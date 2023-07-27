Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (PEBO) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.23% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. is 31.19. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.23% from its latest reported closing price of 28.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. is 409MM, an increase of 13.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp, Inc.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEBO is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.52% to 19,645K shares. The put/call ratio of PEBO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,605K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 79.81% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,093K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 0.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 870K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 6.11% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 701K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 657K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 96.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 2,059.15% over the last quarter.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.