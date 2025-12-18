Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.78% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is $141.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.78% from its latest reported closing price of $132.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 2,087MM, a decrease of 23.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.21%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 37,521K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,742K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,463K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 84.09% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,334K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 5.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 918K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 7.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.