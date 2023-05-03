Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from its latest reported closing price of 11.78.

The projected annual revenue for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is 438MM, an increase of 44.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.15% to 68,729K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,590K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,616K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 4.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,688K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,461K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,468K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 2.85% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,916K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,733K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

