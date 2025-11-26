Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of PennantPark Investment (NYSE:PNNT) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment is $6.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from its latest reported closing price of $6.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Investment is 144MM, an increase of 17.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.09%, an increase of 15.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 13,267K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,837K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,837K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,608K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 16.50% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares , representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 882K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 21.67% over the last quarter.

