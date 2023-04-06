Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Peapack Gladstone Financial (PGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Peapack Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.92% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peapack Gladstone Financial is $44.62. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 55.92% from its latest reported closing price of $28.62.

The projected annual revenue for Peapack Gladstone Financial is $266MM, an increase of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.44.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Declares $0.05 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $28.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.72%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 11.22% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peapack Gladstone Financial. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGC is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 14,957K shares. The put/call ratio of PGC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary andinvestment adviceand solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.

