Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains PCB Bancorp (PCB) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PCB Bancorp is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.74% from its latest reported closing price of $13.79.

The projected annual revenue for PCB Bancorp is $120MM, an increase of 19.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.68.

PCB Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.57%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASMOX - AQR Small Cap Momentum Style Fund Class I holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRZIX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 0.37% over the last quarter.

OMFS - Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 27.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 8.57% over the last quarter.

TAAAX - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 39K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 121.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCB by 92.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in PCB Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCB is 0.04%, a decrease of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 6,284K shares. The put/call ratio of PCB is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

PCB Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

