Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of PayPal Holdings (NasdaqGS:PYPL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.67% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is $84.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from its latest reported closing price of $69.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 35,728MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,818 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.36%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 823,599K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,289K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,240K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,604K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,317K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,569K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 27,119K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,929K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 0.51% over the last quarter.

