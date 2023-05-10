Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Payoneer Global (PAYO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is 9.12. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 80.16% from its latest reported closing price of 5.06.

The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is 751MM, an increase of 10.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.57%, a decrease of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 326,962K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 41,697K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna Capital Management holds 27,126K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,643K shares, representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 20,242K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,403K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,545K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 17.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,732K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company.

Payoneer Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Payoneer Global Inc. is an American financial services company that provides online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital.

