Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Patria Investments (PAX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patria Investments is $19.78. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.23. The average price target represents an increase of 29.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.28.

The projected annual revenue for Patria Investments is $362MM, an increase of 39.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.38.

Patria Investments Declares $0.31 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.23 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $15.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 11.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.45 (n=87).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coronation Fund Managers holds 122K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 63.46% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 262K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 1.56% over the last quarter.

VMMSX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund Investor Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Quarry holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IASAX - VY(R) American Century Small-Mid Cap Value Portfolio DV holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patria Investments. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAX is 0.37%, a decrease of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 68,683K shares. The put/call ratio of PAX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Patria Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patria is leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, with over 30 years of experience in Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit. Currently, Patria maintains ten offices in the main financial centers of the world. Since 2010, Patria has Blackstone, a global leader in alternative investments management, as a relevant partner.

