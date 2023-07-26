Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Park National (PRK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Park National (AMEX:PRK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park National is 110.67. The forecasts range from a low of 103.02 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of 106.96.

The projected annual revenue for Park National is 508MM, an increase of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park National. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRK is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 9,087K shares. The put/call ratio of PRK is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Park National holds 1,277K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 60.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,053K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 19.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 450K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 21.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 383K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 17.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 311K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRK by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Park National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Park National Corporation is a $9.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Newark, Ohio. The Park organization has offices in Ohio, Kentucky and the Carolinas, and includes a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies.

