Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Palomar Holdings (PLMR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings is 62.56. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of 54.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings is 1,198MM, an increase of 254.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 26,123K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,840K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 16.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,221K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,215K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 1,047K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,038K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.