Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp is $31.33. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.45% from its latest reported closing price of $23.13.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Premier Bancorp is $760MM, a decrease of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 884K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 39.34% over the last quarter.

EWSC - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 22.05% over the last quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 64K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 25.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 81.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPBI is 0.29%, a decrease of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 109,302K shares. The put/call ratio of PPBI is 4.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

