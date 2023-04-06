Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained coverage of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orrstown Financial Services is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 34.62% from its latest reported closing price of $19.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orrstown Financial Services is $108MM, a decrease of 11.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.51.

Orrstown Financial Services Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $19.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 39K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 14K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 57K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 65.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORRF by 259,292.36% over the last quarter.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AXVNX - Acclivity Small Cap Value Fund Acclivity Small Cap Value Class N Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orrstown Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORRF is 0.05%, a decrease of 16.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 5,140K shares. The put/call ratio of ORRF is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Orrstown Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provides a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF).

See all Orrstown Financial Services regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.